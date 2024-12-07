Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 229.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,613 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc raised its stake in Credicorp by 39.2% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 33,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after buying an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Credicorp by 95.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $1,737,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the second quarter worth about $770,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 29.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credicorp Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BAP opened at $190.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $122.72 and a 52-week high of $200.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.39.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $2.9084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Articles

