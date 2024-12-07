Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $379.75 and last traded at $379.39, with a volume of 122616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $378.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cummins from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Vertical Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $408.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.15.

Cummins Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $347.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.97. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.04, for a total transaction of $57,840.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at $7,427,503.12. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,489 shares of company stock worth $2,357,531. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Cummins by 27.7% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cummins by 17.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 109,309.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth about $856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

