Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cushman & Wakefield
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.