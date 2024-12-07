Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 79,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 10.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

