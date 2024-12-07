Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 190002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Cybin Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00.

About Cybin

(Get Free Report)

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.