Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,955 shares in the company, valued at $42,307,820.10. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $42.76.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after buying an additional 3,368,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,427 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,677 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

