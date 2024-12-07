Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Trading Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Data Storage Co. (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 84,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 100,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Data Storage Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $31.55 million, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Data Storage during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Data Storage by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

