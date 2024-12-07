David D. O’toole Acquires 975 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Stock

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) CFO David D. O’toole purchased 975 shares of AVITA Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $12,148.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,725.64. The trade was a 4.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RCEL opened at $13.08 on Friday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $342.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 194.69% and a negative net margin of 95.47%. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AVITA Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 126.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 269.4% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 24.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 27.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

