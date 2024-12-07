Deanna H. Lund Sells 6,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $160,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,155,834.84. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.93 and a beta of 1.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 68.7% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 55,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 13,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 582.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Featured Stories

