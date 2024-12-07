Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (NYSEARCA:HDRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and traded as high as $37.02. Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 10,874 shares trading hands.
Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.
About Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF
The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that targets globally-listed firms in the hydrogen and fuel cell segment. HDRO was launched on Mar 9, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.
