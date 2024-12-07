DF Dent & Co. Inc. Buys 80,014 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 27.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,014 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $15,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 70.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Trupanion by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Trupanion by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 37,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trupanion

In other news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $32,723.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,102.87. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $631,548.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,834. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,405 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,482 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Trupanion from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trupanion from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Trupanion Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $53.46 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.79 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

