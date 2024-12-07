DF Dent & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $52,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $11,684,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Zoetis by 56.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,946,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after buying an additional 700,398 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Zoetis by 16.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 74,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $176.46 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.43 and a 200-day moving average of $180.93.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 51.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.