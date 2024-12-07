DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,230 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of Atlassian worth $74,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.1% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 23.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 68.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $278.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $135.29 and a 52-week high of $287.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.09.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $216.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Atlassian from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Atlassian from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Atlassian from $177.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.74.

In other Atlassian news, Director Heather Mirjahangir Fernandez sold 3,000 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,750. The trade was a 34.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $1,311,658.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,116,584.40. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,642 shares of company stock worth $55,234,863. 38.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

