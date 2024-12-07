DF Dent & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 196,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,125,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Entegris at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Entegris by 128.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Entegris by 15.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 124.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Entegris from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Entegris from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $109.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average of $117.09. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $807.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.44 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 7.13%. Entegris’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

