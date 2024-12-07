DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 88,651 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,651 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $32,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.34, for a total transaction of $2,183,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 809,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,708,984.44. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,498 shares of company stock worth $45,116,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.80.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $365.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 716.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.11. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $321.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.67.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

