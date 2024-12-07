DF Dent & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,055 shares during the period. CoStar Group accounts for 1.6% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $133,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CoStar Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 44.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 556,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,291,000 after buying an additional 171,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

CoStar Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $77.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.26 and a 52-week high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.91 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance purchased 14,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,099,963.77. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,263,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,315,527.66. The trade was a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,784.24. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.