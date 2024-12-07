Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.71.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $52.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 661,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,932,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,949 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,932,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 25.1% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,438,000 after buying an additional 60,605 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 278,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 229.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 249,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 173,831 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

