Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Trading Up 0.7% – Here’s Why

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG (OTC:DRPRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.18 and last traded at $62.45. 5,956 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 304% from the average session volume of 1,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.04.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services business in Germany, Europe, North America, China, and internationally. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services.

