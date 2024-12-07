Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $17.40 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.53. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 64.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 83.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

