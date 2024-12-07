DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 20,948.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DraftKings by 53.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,410,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,932 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,467,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,509,000 after acquiring an additional 826,626 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,777,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,518,000 after acquiring an additional 441,975 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 46.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,643,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 29.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,877,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 870,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $3,220,136.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,923,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,034,016.03. This trade represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 3,151 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $137,730.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,631,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,002,452.43. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,246 shares of company stock valued at $29,902,158 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays increased their target price on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DraftKings from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.04.

DraftKings Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DKNG opened at $44.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.29 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.06% and a negative return on equity of 41.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

