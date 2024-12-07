Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) EVP Bernd Greifeneder Sells 50,000 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,237,007.54. This represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.5 %

DT opened at $58.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $61.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dynatrace from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.48.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

