Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.48.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NYSE:DT opened at $58.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.02, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.01. Dynatrace has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $61.41.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,741,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,915 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 56.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 320,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

