Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.48.
DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dynatrace
Dynatrace Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dynatrace news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $2,891,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,905. The trade was a 10.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $5,741,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Dynatrace
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,915 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 56.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. now owns 320,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dynatrace
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.