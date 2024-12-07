Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Dynatronics Price Performance
DYNT stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.73.
Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.
Dynatronics Company Profile
Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.
