Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EGBN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

EGBN stock opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $883.65 million, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.27. Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $180.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 102.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 49.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 36.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

