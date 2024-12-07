East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Shares Up 7.7% – Time to Buy?

East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 8,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

East Side Games Group Trading Up 7.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for East Side Games Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Side Games Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.