EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Acquires 690,534 Shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,685,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690,534 shares during the period. Revvity comprises 2.7% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $343,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 74.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revvity during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,237.96. This represents a 9.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of RVTY opened at $116.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day moving average of $116.21. Revvity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $684.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Revvity’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revvity declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Revvity from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Revvity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Revvity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

