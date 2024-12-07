EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,512,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,790 shares during the quarter. Brookfield makes up about 4.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Brookfield worth $611,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.31.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $59.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $98.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.28 and a beta of 1.55. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

