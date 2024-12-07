Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 157 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $132.82 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.97 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.99.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

