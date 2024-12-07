Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,274,000 after acquiring an additional 707,159 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,448,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 597,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,330,000 after purchasing an additional 80,162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 522,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,868,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $100.53 and a 52-week high of $134.27. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

