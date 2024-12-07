Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Flowserve by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 106,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 233,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 368,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 172,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 78,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Flowserve in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.30.

NYSE FLS opened at $60.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.16. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $62.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

