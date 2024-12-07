Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,198 Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Leonardo DRS by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Leonardo DRS by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, SVP Pamela Morrow sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $386,391.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $437,387.65. This trade represents a 46.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lynn III sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $1,533,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,303.59. The trade was a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,319 shares of company stock worth $2,952,572 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of DRS opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $812.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DRS shares. Bank of America lowered Leonardo DRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

