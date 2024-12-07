eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. eHealth has a 1-year low of $3.58 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $169.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in eHealth by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 15.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

