Elinor Mertz Sells 10,500 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total value of $1,438,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 503,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,996,993.86. This represents a 2.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elinor Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total transaction of $802,625.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Airbnb by 6,666.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

