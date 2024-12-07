Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ECPG

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

In other news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $65,874.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,849.96. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 450.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 54.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $39.64 and a 52 week high of $54.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.70 million. Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.