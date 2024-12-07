Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.54 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 69573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enerflex

Enerflex Price Performance

Enerflex Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0268 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Enerflex in the third quarter worth $119,000. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Enerflex in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Enerflex by 117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enerflex by 2,616,800.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.