Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 838,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,197,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -30.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 90.40%. The business had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Energy Fuels

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 18,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $134,586.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,981.06. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,014,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after acquiring an additional 82,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Energy Fuels by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 127.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 14.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 4.9% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 475,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 22,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Featured Articles

