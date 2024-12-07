Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 51337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Engie Brasil Energia Trading Down 2.8 %

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.

