Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 51337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Engie Brasil Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
View Our Latest Research Report on EGIEY
Engie Brasil Energia Trading Down 2.8 %
Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile
Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 76 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 1 thermal power plants; 50 wind farms; 3 biomass; 9 photovoltaic and solar power plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Engie Brasil Energia
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.