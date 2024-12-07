EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,300 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $202.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.90. The company has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $164.62 and a one year high of $205.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

