EP Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,779 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $558.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.44. The stock has a market cap of $506.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $419.28 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.