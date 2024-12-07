EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.94 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $18,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,772,000 after buying an additional 2,169,344 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after buying an additional 2,080,665 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41,522.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,169,000 after buying an additional 237,092 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,041,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 107,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,264,000 after acquiring an additional 57,113 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $608.80 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $476.17 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $586.16 and its 200-day moving average is $560.31. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

