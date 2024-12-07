EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $22.34 Million Investment in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 720,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,336,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 30.03% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:FLEE opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.79. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $31.36.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Profile

