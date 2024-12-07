EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,598 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,598 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $76,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.54.

American Tower Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $207.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 273.42%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

