EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on EQT in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on EQT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.14. EQT has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $48.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EQT will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in EQT by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 35,733 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in EQT by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,596 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in EQT by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,051,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

