Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,816,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,489 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.89% of Equifax worth $1,415,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Equifax by 183.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equifax from $305.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.74.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $266.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.93. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.01. Equifax had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John J. Kelley III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $272,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,535.48. This trade represents a 8.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Nelson sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $143,474.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,781.83. This trade represents a 4.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,855 shares of company stock worth $16,187,044. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

