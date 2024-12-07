Eric Lentell Sells 114,788 Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 114,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $773,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ACHR opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $9.84.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

