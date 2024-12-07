Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) vs. Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Financial Contrast

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Free Report) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Esports Entertainment Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esports Entertainment Group -260.75% N/A -192.97% Cedar Fair 0.99% 113.05% 2.41%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esports Entertainment Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cedar Fair 1 1 11 0 2.77

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Esports Entertainment Group and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Cedar Fair has a consensus target price of $55.85, indicating a potential upside of 18.07%. Given Cedar Fair’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Esports Entertainment Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esports Entertainment Group and Cedar Fair”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esports Entertainment Group $16.05 million 0.01 -$32.28 million N/A N/A Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 2.61 $124.56 million ($0.64) -73.91

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Esports Entertainment Group.

Volatility & Risk

Esports Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Esports Entertainment Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, EEG iGaming and EEG Games. The EEG iGaming segment operates iDefix, a casino platform. The EEG Games segment operates ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments; and creates esports content for distribution to the betting industry. The company was formerly known as VGambling, Inc. and changed its name to Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. in May 2017. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. is based in St. Julian's, Malta.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

