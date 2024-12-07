ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1495 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. 1,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

The ETRACS 2xMonthly Pay Leveraged Preferred Stock Index ETN (PFFL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Preferred Stock ETF index. The fund tracks twice the monthly returns of a market-value-selected and -weighted index of preferred securities from various issuers. PFFL was launched on Sep 25, 2018 and is issued by ETRACS.

