Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th.

Euroseas has a dividend payout ratio of 16.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Euroseas to earn $14.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESEA opened at $39.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Euroseas in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Euroseas

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.