Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Director Sells $54,000.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,222. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Everi Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

Get Everi alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the second quarter valued at about $346,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 19.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,791,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,051,000 after buying an additional 461,939 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 756.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Everi by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 683,938 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 632,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Everi during the third quarter worth about $422,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on Everi

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.