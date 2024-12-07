Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Purchased by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 27.4% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Eversource Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ES opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of -38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -182.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.