F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $233.56.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on F5 from $212.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $214.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on F5 from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get F5 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F5

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares in the company, valued at $26,436,087.72. The trade was a 1.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total transaction of $201,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,066.55. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,475 shares of company stock worth $977,039. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in F5 by 130.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $257.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. F5 has a 12-month low of $159.01 and a 12-month high of $259.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.27.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The network technology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. F5 had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that F5 will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

F5 announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network technology company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About F5

(Get Free Report

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.